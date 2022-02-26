They have CBI, ED, police and goons, but what matters is truth: Rahul targets Centre

Dwarka, February 26
Targeting the BJP-led Union government over the use of central agencies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it has CBI, ED, police, and goons, but what ultimately matters is truth, which Gujarat has taught the people of the country.
"They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons, and new attire every day. But those things don't matter at all. Gujarat teaches us that what matters is truth. Look at Gandhiji. Did he ever have good clothes, ED or CBI? No. Because the truth is always simple," Gandhi said while addressing the Congress workers here on the second day of the Chintan Shivir organised by the state unit of the party.
"Congress workers must understand that they have already won the Gujarat Assembly election. You are just not accepting it. The people of Gujarat are watching you with high hopes. The BJP has harmed the people of Gujarat, more than it has harmed Congress," he said.
Gandhi is here to take part in the state Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session organised to chalk out a detailed strategy for the upcoming state Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year.
Before coming to the venue, he visited the Dwarkadhish temple here, where he offered prayers to Lord Krisha.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...