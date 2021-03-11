Thieves leave behind love note after stealing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh from Goa house

Panaji, May 25
In an unusual theft, thieves broke into a bungalow, decamped with valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh and left behind an ‘I love you’ message for the house owner in Margao town of South Goa, police said on Wednesday.
The incident came to light when Asib Xec returned home after a two-day holiday on Tuesday and found that his bungalow had been burgled, an official from Margao police station said.
The thieves allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, he said.
“The owner was surprised to find that the thieves had written 'I love you' using a marker on the screen of the television,” the official said.
A complaint was lodged with the Margao police on Tuesday, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was registered against the accused, inspector Sachin Narvekar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chinese visa scam: ED registers money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others
The federal agency has filed its case under the criminal sec...
NIA pushes for death sentence to Yasin Malik
The hearing, which is paused for the lunch break, will resum...
3 Pakistani terrorists, J-K cop killed in Baramulla encounter
The terrorists were active in hilly areas of Gulmarg for the...
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support
Will be an independent voice in RS and will continue to work...
Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana
Police suspect involvement of someone close to the family