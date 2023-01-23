This govt school in Maharashtra village of 150 people has only one student

Ganeshpur, January 23
Kishore Mankar who is teaching at a Zila Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra's Ganeshpur village says the school has had only one student in the last two years.
Located 22 kilometers from Maharashtra's Washim District, Mankar further stated that the population of Ganeshpur is only 150.
Kishore Mankar said he has been teaching at this school for the last two years.
"I'm the only teacher in school," said Kishore Mankar, a school teacher who has been showing up every day on his bike for two years to teach just one student.
"There is only one teacher in the school for the last two years. I have been teaching during this period," Mankar added.
"From 10:30 am to 12 pm, I follow all the rules and regulations including singing the national anthem. Other facilities being provided for the student by the government are being also fulfilled," Mankar stated.
"I am teaching all the subjects myself," Mankar added.
