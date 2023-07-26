 Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Nazibur surrenders before police after killing wife, in-laws in Golaghat town of Assam. Photo: Social media



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 26

A triple murder on Monday afternoon rocked Assam’s Golaghat town where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

"The accused has surrendered before police. He confessed that he had committed the crime. Our investigation is on,: Pushkin Jain, Golaghat SP told ANI over phone.

The accused was identified as Nazibur Rahman, police said. The incident took place at Hindi School road of Goalghat town on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh.

The accused along with his minor son surrendered before the police.

According to police, Nazibur, a mechanical engineer, and Sanghamitra became friends on Facebook in June 2020, during Covid lockdown.

The two fell in love and in October that year they eloped to Kolkata, reports NDTV.

Her parents brought her back home, but she had already married Nazibur in a Kolkata court.

The next year, Sanghamitra's parents Sanjib Ghosh and Junu Ghosh registered a police complaint, accusing her of theft.

Sanghamitra was arrested and spent over a month in judicial custody. After getting bail, she returned to her parents' home, police said.

In January 2022, Sanghamitra and Nazibur eloped again, this time to Chennai, where they lived for five months.

When the couple returned to Golaghat in August, Sanghamitra was pregnant. They started living at Nazibur's home and had a son last November, police said.

In March this year, Sanghamitra with her son went to her parents' home.

She left Nazibur and allegedly accused him of torturing her and registered a police complaint.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and Nazibur was arrested. He was released on bail after 28 days.

Once out of the jail, Nazibur wanted to meet his child, but Sanghamitra's family did not let him. In fact, on April 29, Nazibur's brother registered a police complaint, accusing Sanghamitra and her family of assaulting him.

As things worsened between them, Nazibur on Monday afternoon murdered his wife and her parents.

He then fled with his nine-month-old baby, but later surrendered before the police.

#Assam

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

10
Nation

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Manipur violence: Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha

Congress moves no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha on 'governance failures' in Manipur

PM Modi had predicted the motion while speaking in Lok Sabha...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

This love story began during Covid lockdown, but ended with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and ...

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store, suspended

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

A CCTV captures video of head constable Satish Prasad, donni...

'She is dead for us', says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

'What will happen to her children, her husband? Who will tak...


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal and Delhi; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods and mudslides

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised