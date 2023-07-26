Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 26

A triple murder on Monday afternoon rocked Assam’s Golaghat town where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

"The accused has surrendered before police. He confessed that he had committed the crime. Our investigation is on,: Pushkin Jain, Golaghat SP told ANI over phone.

The accused was identified as Nazibur Rahman, police said. The incident took place at Hindi School road of Goalghat town on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh.

The accused along with his minor son surrendered before the police.

According to police, Nazibur, a mechanical engineer, and Sanghamitra became friends on Facebook in June 2020, during Covid lockdown.

The two fell in love and in October that year they eloped to Kolkata, reports NDTV.

Her parents brought her back home, but she had already married Nazibur in a Kolkata court.

The next year, Sanghamitra's parents Sanjib Ghosh and Junu Ghosh registered a police complaint, accusing her of theft.

Sanghamitra was arrested and spent over a month in judicial custody. After getting bail, she returned to her parents' home, police said.

In January 2022, Sanghamitra and Nazibur eloped again, this time to Chennai, where they lived for five months.

When the couple returned to Golaghat in August, Sanghamitra was pregnant. They started living at Nazibur's home and had a son last November, police said.

In March this year, Sanghamitra with her son went to her parents' home.

She left Nazibur and allegedly accused him of torturing her and registered a police complaint.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and Nazibur was arrested. He was released on bail after 28 days.

Once out of the jail, Nazibur wanted to meet his child, but Sanghamitra's family did not let him. In fact, on April 29, Nazibur's brother registered a police complaint, accusing Sanghamitra and her family of assaulting him.

As things worsened between them, Nazibur on Monday afternoon murdered his wife and her parents.

He then fled with his nine-month-old baby, but later surrendered before the police.

