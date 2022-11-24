Birth and death go hand in hand as Maharashtra man celebrates birthday at a cremation ground

PTI

Thane, November 24

A resident of Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district celebrated his birthday in a crematorium to convey the message against superstitions prevailing in society.

Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosted a birthday party on Saturday night at the Mohane crematorium where guests were served biryani and cake.

A video of the birthday celebration with a big banner in the background and cake-cutting surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Talking to mediapersons during the event, More said he got inspiration from renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal and noted rationalist late Narendra Dabholkar, who campaigned against black magic and superstitions.

More said he also wanted to send out a message to people that ghosts, generally associated with crematoriums and other such places, do not exist.

More than 100 guests, including 40 women and children, attended the birthday celebration, he said.