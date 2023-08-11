Those 'silent' were 'playing politics' on Manipur: Kapil Sibal's dig at PM

New Delhi, August 11
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks criticising the opposition on the Manipur issue, saying those who were "silent" were the ones "playing politics".
Sibal's attack on the prime minister came a day after Modi hit out at the opposition during his reply in the Lok Sabha to a no-confidence motion brought by the INDIA bloc against his government.
Modi said the opposition was never interested in discussing the Manipur situation. He added that the Union home minister explained the issues in great detail with patience and without any politics.
In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM: Opposition 'playing politics' over Manipur. Not quite. Remember, the Supreme Court suo motu expressed deep concern over violence against women. Said was 'unacceptable in a constitutional democracy'." "Not the opposition, but those who were silent were 'playing politics'," he said.
