Those without future vision dig into past: Rahul Gandhi on Rajpath's name change

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday made light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move of rechristening Rajpath as Kartavya Path as a mark of erasure of India's colonial past and said only those who could not offer a future vision looked into the past.

"Those who cannot offer a future vision take out things from the past. There is total bankruptcy on the future vision of the country. Changing names is an attempt to deflect attention from this loss of vision. India is lacking a vision. Nothing from the past but action in the present will save you in the future," Gandhi said addressing a press conference on day two of his Bharat Jodo yatra in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Gandhi cited: "Rising unemployment and price rise as problematic and unanimous concerns.”

"We are not against the idea of corporate India. We are against unfairness. If there is unfairness taking place against farmers, small and medium businesses, we are against that and we will take action to make sure fairness prevails," the Wayanad MP said, repeating his allegations that select business houses were controlling the country.

"A confidante of the PM (read Gautam Adani) is set to become the richest man in the world," Gandhi said in swipes at the BJP.

#Inflation #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Unemployment