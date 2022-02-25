Threat ranges from drones to hypersonic missiles: IAF Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

Proliferation of drones and miniature aerial vehicles, coupled with changes in technology, means we are looking at a spectrum of threats from small drones to hypersonic ballistic missiles. This ever-changing scenario poses a significant challenge for the armed forces of the future, says IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari.

“The first and foremost challenge we face is that of technology and keeping pace with it. No other field has seen such a rapid transformation in technology as air power has seen in the past 120 years of its existence,” he said speaking at the 13th “Jumbo” Majumdar International Seminar organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) on Thursday on the theme “Aerospace Power: Future Challenges”.

Wing Commander KK ‘Jumbo’ Majumdar is a World War II (1939-45) hero.

“Growth of aviation over the past century has been unparalleled and has revolutionised the character of warfare. Control of air has become a prerequisite for conduct of operations,” the IAF Chief said. “From a small biplane to space-based anti-satellite weapon of things is just a glimpse of growth. The tempo of change is not going to slow down while challenge is to develop the capability for indigenous design, development and production,” he added.

The centres of gravity have changed from field forces. Critical information infrastructure and space-based assets are essential for conduct of operations.

