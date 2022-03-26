Three AIIMS doctors in race for Director's post

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The four-member search and selection committee tasked to recommend a panel of potential candidates for the post of the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, has shortlisted three institute doctors.

Sources said among the shortlisted candidates are Rajesh Malhotra, Head, AIIMS Trauma Centre and orthopaedics department; Pramod Garg, professor, gastroenterology; and Nikhil Tandon, head, endocrinology AIIMS New Delhi.

Once the AIIMS Institute Body approves the panel, it would be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for final selection. Incumbent Director Randeep Guleria, whose tenure ended on March 24, is currently on a three-month extension. The search-cum-selection committee for the AIIMS chief is headed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh S Gokhale, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister K Vijay Raghavan and Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh. —