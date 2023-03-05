 Three back-to-back earthquakes jolt Uttarkashi : The Tribune India

Three back-to-back earthquakes jolt Uttarkashi

Epicentre of first quake, which occurred at 12.45 am, was in Siror forest in Bhatwari area of Uttarkashi

Three back-to-back earthquakes jolt Uttarkashi

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Uttarkashi, March 5

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two consecutive tremors shook Uttarkashi in the early hours of Sunday, a district disaster mamagement official said.

The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 12.45 am, was in Siror forest in Bhatwari area of the district, the district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said.

The two other tremors followed soon but were too mild to be recorded locally, he said.

Many residents were awakened by the quake as kitchen utensils began falling on the ground and window panes and doors began to rattle, forcing them to run out of their homes in panic, Patwal said.

They spent almost the entire night outside their homes in fear, he said.

However, there was no report of any damage to life and property from anywhere in the district, Patwal said.

