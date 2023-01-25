Three dead as residential building collapses in Lucknow after quake

Lucknow, January 24
At least three persons were killed and some others feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday, officials said.
"A rescue operation is going on. NDRF and SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived. Three bodies have been found so far and sent to hospital," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters.
Asked if the collapse on the Wazir Hasan road was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, "Nothing can be said right now." Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide adequate treatment facilities to the injured. Directions have also been issued to hospitals to stay alert.
