Three drown after boat carrying 20 people capsizes in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), November 8
Three people, including two children, drowned when a boat carrying 20 people capsized in the Sumli river here on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Priyanka (5), Himanshu (8) and Ritu Yadav (18), they said.
Expressing grief over this accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide immediate help to the affected families.
District Magistrate Avinash Kumar announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the disaster fund.
While 13 people swam to safety, rest were rescued from the river. Of these, three died and the condition of one other is said to be critical, he said.
The incident occurred when the Salpur village residents were returning from a wrestling match organised in a village across the river, the DM said.
Dr Sunil Rawat, Nodal Officer of Health Department is present on the spot, he said.
