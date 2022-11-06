Three more held for BJP leader's murder

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three more alleged conspirators behind the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru during searches at multiple locations in Karnataka.

The NIA said searches were carried out at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru and arrested K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha.

They were arrested from villages of Dakshina Kannada, it said, adding that digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from their houses.

Nettaru, a resident of Bellare, was killed allegedly by cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26.

So far, 10 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case.