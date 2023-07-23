Three students die of snake bite in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar, July 23
At least three students including two girls died after being bitten by a poisonous snake at a private hostel run by a coaching centre in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when four students, all minors, were sleeping on the floor in the coaching centre hostel at Nischintapur village in the Baria area of Keonjhar district, the police said.
All four students were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Keonjhar, where three of the students were declared dead. Another student, who was in a critical condition, has been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment, police said.
The deceased were identified as Raja Nayak (12), Shehashree Nayak (11) and Elina Nayak (12), while Akash Nayak (12) is undergoing treatment at Cuttack, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Meitei people reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over viral video
Thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities f...
How rumours, fake news fuelled violence in Manipur
Picture of woman killed in Delhi circulated with false claim...
Punjab suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Mann
BBMB was also in comfortable situation as the Bhakra dam was...
Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27
Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...
Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat
Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...