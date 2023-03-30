Three women killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar

PTI

Balodabazar, March 30

Three women were killed and 20 others injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazaar district, police said.

The accident took place on late Wednesday night near Thakurdiya village, said Kailash Chandra Das, Station House Officer (SHO), Kasdol police station.

The victims were returning to Khainda village in the district after attending a wedding at Turturiya village, he said.

While two women died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Radha Manikpuri (50), her sister Kachra Manikpuri (55) and Bhuribai Manikpuri (58).

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Balodabazar and neighbouring Raipur districts, SHO Das said.