Threw ink at Rakesh Tikait to become famous, accused tells Karnataka police

Bengaluru, August 10

Karnataka Police on Wednesday said accused, who threw ink at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, revealed that the act was done with an intent to become famous.

Karnataka police submitted a 450-page chargesheet to the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court and recorded the statements of 20 eyewitnesses, while 89 witnesses have been named in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has been submitted against Bharath Shetty, an activist of Hindu organisation, his associates Shivakumar, Pradeep Kumar and Umadevi.

The main accused Bharath Shetty had told police that they threw black ink at Tikait as they wanted to become famous, which was recorded. The police have also submitted an audio record in this regard to the court.

The police stated that the accused hatched a plan to carry out the act one week before the visit of Tikait.

The accused had also planned to hit him with spoiled tomatoes and eggs. Throwing black ink at him was their plan-B.

The accused didn’t have any intention of assaulting Tikait. However, accused Shivakumar in a fit of rage attacked him with mike while addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on May 30 by the accused.

The accused had taken the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while carrying out the attack and while being dragged by police.

Shivakumar had barged on the platform and attacked Rakesh Tikait all of a sudden and later tried to attack farm leaders.

During investigation, it was revealed that Shivakumar was an accused in murder case and was convicted for life imprisonment. He got released for good conduct in 2015. After the release, he became active in an organisation with his sister and took part in many protests.

Another accused Pradeep, a cab driver, had thrown black ink on Rakesh Tikait and others.

Tikait was attending a press conference on ‘Raita Chaluvali, Aatmavalokana haagu Spasteekarana Sabhe’ (Farmer’s Movement, Introspection and Clarification Meeting) organised by Karnataka State Farmers Association and Hasiru Sene.

While the leaders were addressing the press conference, all of a sudden three miscreants had climbed the platform and assaulted Tikait. The miscreants shouted ‘Modi’, ‘Modi’ while attacking Tikait.

Congress had alleged that the BJP was behind the incident.

Further investigation is on.

