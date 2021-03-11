Ties in the wild: 'Mausi' tigress protects, trains cubs of her dead sister

Has become a centre of attraction at Sanjay Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Ties in the wild: 'Mausi' tigress protects, trains cubs of her dead sister

Tigress T28 gives trains hunting to three cubs of her dead sister along with four of her own, at the Sanjay Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district. PTI Photo

Bhopal, August 21

In a rare show of maternal sentiments among wild animals, a tigress in a Madhya Pradesh national park has not only been taking care of three cubs of her dead sister along with four of her own, but also giving them precedence in hunting training.

The 'mausi' (maternal aunt) tigress – named T28 – has become a centre of attraction at the Sanjay Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district for the way she has been taking care of her sister's cubs.

It was not an easy journey for the four cubs born to tigress T18. One of them fell prey to an adult tiger right after the death of their mother in a train accident.

However, the maternal aunt of the three surviving cubs - T28 - took it upon herself to see that not only the little ones survived, but had proper training to get on in the fiercely competitive jungle world.

Tigress T28 take care of three cubs of her dead sister along with four of her own, at the Sanjay Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district. PTI Photo

“We received information that a big cat was lying near railway tracks in the reserve's core area of Dubri range on March 16 this year. A forest department team reached the spot and found it was tigress T18,” Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve's Field Director YP Singh told PTI.

After being rescued, the seriously injured T18 was released from a cage the next day following treatment, but it was hard for the big cat to move and finally she died a few hours later, he said.

Singh said, “After this, our major concern was the safety of T18's four cubs, who were nine-month-old at that time. Elephant-mounted patrolling teams were pressed for their monitoring and prey was given to them but unfortunately an adult tiger killed one of these four cubs.”  This incident further increased concern about the safety of the remaining cubs, the officer said.

“The area where these cubs of T18 were staying then became the domain of an adult tiger named T26,” the reserve's field director said.

Singh said T18 was born in the first litter to tigress T11, popularly known as Kamli because of the lotus sign on her head along with T16 (a male big cat) and T17 (a tigress). Kamli, in another litter, gave birth to two tigresses T28 and T29.

The reserve's field director said T18 was first spotted with her four cubs in June last year, while her sister T17 gave birth to a litter of three cubs around October 2021.

Similarly, their other siblings, T28 and T29, also gave birth to three cubs each in October last year and January this year, respectively, he said.

So, Kamli's clan - four tigresses, including T18 - gave birth to 13 cubs during a period of eight months, he said.

Singh said after the death of T18 and subsequent killing of one of her four cubs by an adult tiger, the remaining three cubs were initially seen with tigress T17 and her little ones, giving relief to the reserve management which was constantly monitoring their movement.

“But this relief was short-lived as these cubs separated the next day from T17. After 10 days of tracking, these orphaned cubs of T18 were seen with their another mausi (mother's sister) - T28 - also born to Kamli,” he said.

The tiger reserve's field director said regular monitoring showed since the past five months, the cubs of T18 have mixed up well with the young ones of their mausi – T28 - and now all of them live like a family.

Surprisingly, the tigress T28 not only took care of these three orphans of her sister but also taught them hunting before her own cubs, he said.

“Now, these cubs of T18 are able to hunt independently after being trained by T28 and they share prey with other siblings,” Singh added.

The national park was declared a tiger reserve in 2006 and it comprises the Sanjay National Park and the Sanjay Dubri Sanctuary. The park is spread over an area of 812 square km as core and 861 square km as buffer, totalling 1674.551 square km, he said.

Singh said at present, the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve has 19 cubs (aged less than one year), six sub-adults (between one to two years) and 17 adults (more than two years) - eight males and nine females.

This number was six in the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, he said.

Singh said the park is part of a mega landscape consisting of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (Jharkhand), Semarsot and Pingla sanctuaries, the Guru Ghasidas National Park (all in Chhattisgarh) and the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (MP).

Madhya Pradesh had regained the coveted tag of being the 'tiger state' of the country in the 2018 census.

As per the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, the state was home to 526 tigers, the highest for any state in the country.

There are half a dozen tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh - Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Dubri.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) website, 27 tiger deaths have taken place this year so far (till July-end) in the state.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

2
Haryana

Haryana man dies by suicide over 'delay' in visa for Canada; it arrives a day later

3
Nation

Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

4
Chandigarh

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

5
Features

Toy story: Made in India

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

7
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

8
Punjab

Punjab finally hires 156 law officers, kin of judges on list

9
Punjab

Punjab, Haryana agree to name airport after Bhagat Singh

10
World

Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

Top News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...

Cities

View All

Amritsar’s air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

Amritsar's air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is ‘nervous’

Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Police help three overcome drug addiction

Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Youth held with 3-kg opium

Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

AAP govt won’t tolerate corruption, says minister

AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Dept caps dengue test at Rs 600 in district

2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala