Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday warned partner countries that ties would be hit after Khalistani posters appeared in Canada naming two Indian diplomats.

“We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the US, the UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because their radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor for our relations,’’ said Jaishankar while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a BJP outreach programme here.

“We will raise the issue of posters with those governments. I think it would have already been done by now,” he added. The poster, accusing the Indian diplomats in Toronto of “killing” Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was an invitation to a pro-Khalistan rally in Canada on July 8.