Tiger deaths up from 106 to 127 in a year

Tiger deaths increased to 127 in 2021 from 106 in 2020 due to various reasons, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The count stood at 96 in 2019. The reasons cited for the deaths were old age, infighting among tigers, electrocution and poaching. TNS
4,355 Indian expatriates died of Covid
In all, 4,355 Indian expatriates died due to Covid in 88 countries, the highest toll of 1,237 being reported in Saudi Arabia, followed by 894 in the UAE. Minister of State V Muraleedharan told Rajya Sabha that 668 Indian expatriates died in Kuwait, 555 in Oman and 203 in Bahrain. TNS
62 files on Netaji available online
Minister of State V Muraleedharan said efforts had been made to obtain files and records relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from the UK, the US, Russia, Japan and China. He said in the Rajya Sabha that the UK had said that 62 files were already available on the websites of the National Archives and the British Library.
