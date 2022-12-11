Tiger kills man, injures two in MP’s Seoni; angry villagers beat up veterinarian in protest

PTI

Seoni (MP), December 11

A tiger mauled a man to death and injured two others on Sunday, triggering a violent protest in which a veterinarian was injured and six government vehicles damaged at a village in Madhya Pradesh Seoni district, an official said.

Veterinarian Akhilesh Mishra of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) was rushed to Jabalpur, the divisional headquarters, for treatment, while two persons injured in the tiger attack have been moved to a hospital, the official said.

Police forces were rushed to Gonde village, close to the buffer area of PTR, where locals armed with lathis and iron rods were ready to attack the big cat, which they claimed was lurking around, additional superintendent of police Shyam Singh Maravi told PTI.

PTR deputy director Rajneesh Singh said the tiger killed Chunnilal Patle (55) when he was relieving himself near the backyard of his house.

On hearing the man's cries, villagers rushed to the spot and protested accusing forest officials of not keeping an eye on wild animals on the prowl in the area, officials said.

The tiger hiding in the field jumped and clawed two more people, annoying the villagers further, they said.

When forest officials rushed to the spot, irate villagers damaged nearly six vehicles and rained lathis on the veterinarian, who sustained head injuries, ASP Maravi said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava reached the scene, about 20 km from the district headquarters, and efforts are on to shoo away or capture the tiger, officials said.