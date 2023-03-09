Tiger moves out of Maharashtra wildlife sanctuary, kills villager in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone (MP), March 9
A 35-year-old man died when a tiger attacked him at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district after moving out of a wildlife sanctuary in North Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.
The man, Santosh Bhaskare, suffered serious injuries after the tiger attacked him when he tried to scare away the wild animal using a stick in Khushiyali village on Wednesday evening, they said.
He was initially admitted to a hospital in Pandhana tehsil and later shifted to Khandwa district.
The 35-year-old was then referred to Indore for further treatment, but he succumbed to injuries en route near Barwah town, Bhikangaon’s sub-divisional officer (SDO) forest Dinesh Vaskel said.
The feline strayed into Madhya Pradesh from the Yawal wildlife sanctuary located in Jalgaon district of adjoining Maharashtra, another official said.
“The tiger strayed into the Chiriya forest area of Khargone district from Yawal and when villagers tried to scare away the big cat by using sticks, it attacked them, seriously injuring one of them,” Khargone’s divisional forest officer (DFO) Prashant Singh said.
Bhaskare, in order to scare away the big cat, hit the ground with a stick near the tail of the tiger which infuriated the wild animal and culminated in the fatal attack, he said.
Efforts to push the tiger back into its territory in Maharashtra proved futile, Singh said.
“After entering the Chiriya range, the tiger preyed on an animal and wanted to rest. The feline stayed in an agriculture field for nearly four hours in Khushiyali village,” Vaskel said.
Forest department officials are monitoring the movement of the tiger and have appealed to villagers not to trouble the big cat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'they have only one aim — to k...
Atishi is Delhi's new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj gets health
Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departm...
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...