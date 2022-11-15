Tihar Jail supdt suspended for VIP treatment to Satyendar Jain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A Tihar Jail superintendent has been suspended for 'providing' special treatment to AAP minister Satyendar Jain, lodged in the prison in a money laundering case, sources said. tns

SC to hear PIL for judicial probe into Morbi tragedy

Gujarat: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a PIL seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat which claimed over 130 lives. pti

Can’t close eyes to Delhi’s poor air quality: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said it can’t close its eyes to the fact that the air quality in the Capital was oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’. It sought a report on the issue in four weeks. PTI

Chhattisgarh officer Dwivedi is Prasar Bharti CEO

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati. A 1995-batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Dwivedi will have a five-year tenure.