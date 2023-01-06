Tihar officials accuse Jain of intimidation

PTI

New Delhi, January 5

Top officials of Tihar Jail have accused jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain of “threat and intimidation” and lodged a complaint against him with the Director-General (Prisons), sources said on Thursday.

The AAP government termed the allegations against Jain “totally false and concocted” and alleged that the BJP was behind the move.

“There was a court hearing today on Jain’s bail application. The BJP has got this false letter written by the officials to influence the hearing,” it claimed.

Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering case in May. Sources said the jail officials complained to the Director-General (Prisons) that Jain had been “abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison”.