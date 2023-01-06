Tihar officials accuse Jain of intimidation

New Delhi, January 5
Top officials of Tihar Jail have accused jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain of “threat and intimidation” and lodged a complaint against him with the Director-General (Prisons), sources said on Thursday.
The AAP government termed the allegations against Jain “totally false and concocted” and alleged that the BJP was behind the move.
“There was a court hearing today on Jain’s bail application. The BJP has got this false letter written by the officials to influence the hearing,” it claimed.
Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering case in May. Sources said the jail officials complained to the Director-General (Prisons) that Jain had been “abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...