Tillu murder: Six Tihar Jail officials suspended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Six officials — two assistant superintendents and four wardens -- of the Tihar Jail were suspended on Friday after the brutal murder of gangster Sunil Balyan, alias Tillu Tajpuriya, inside the jail.

Besides, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against two wardens. The Director General of Tihar Jail has also recommended action against nine personnel of the Tamil Nadu special force deployed inside the Tihar Jail.

Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan -- who stabbed him over 90 times. A CCTV footage showed the gruesome incident. The gangster was stabbed over 90 times. Tillu was mercilessly stabbed with iron rods and hand-made knives.

A senior prisons official said they conducted a departmental enquiry in the incident. "The report was received on Friday and lapses were found on the part of nine staff members. Out of them, six have been suspended. We had a meeting with Tamil Nadu special police force officials and they have also agreed to take department action against their personnel," the officer said.

The CCTV footage purportedly showed the gangster having stabbed by four accused in the presence of jail security personnel.