 Time to make India permanent member of UNSC: Rajnath Singh : The Tribune India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday pitched for expanding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with India as a permanent member, and said the time had come for making UN bodies “more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age”. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday pitched for expanding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with India as a permanent member, and said the time had come for making UN bodies “more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age”.

Question of moral legitimacy

When India, the most populous nation of the world, does not find a seat as a permanent member of the UN SC, it tends to undermine the moral legitimacy of the global organisation. Rajnath Singh, defence minister

“When India, the most populous nation of the world, does not find a seat as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it tends to undermine the moral legitimacy of the global organisation,” he said while addressing a gathering at a seminar held here to mark 75 years of the UN Peacekeeping.

Singh made the remarks in the presence of UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, who shared the dais with him. In his address, the Defence Minister also underlined that the “challenges being seen by peacekeepers continue to evolve, demanding innovative approaches, and enhanced cooperation among the responsible nations”, adding that “we must invest in training, technology and resources to ensure safety and effectiveness of our peacekeepers”. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the minister said it had led to a food crisis in several African and Asian countries and fuelled an energy crisis in the world. Rajnath added the positive work towards peace drove the UN, along with responsible nations, to act towards resolving any conflict. India has a legacy of contributing to the UN peacekeeping operations. It is one of the largest contributors of troops.

