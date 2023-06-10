Time to use tech to let overseas Indians vote: CEC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar today said it was time technology-driven methods such as e-postal ballot were used to allow eligible overseas Indian voters to participate in elections in the country.

The CEC also noted that the timely and continued delivery of credible electoral outcomes since 1952 was an important ingredient of worldwide acknowledgement of India's comprehensive national power, especially in an era of "democratic backsliding". Addressing the 2022-batch Indian Foreign Service officer-trainees on the theme "India - The mother of democracies and role of the ECI" at the Nirvachan Sadan, Kumar talked about the common challenges being faced by EC in conducting free and fair elections.