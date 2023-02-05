 Timeline of Gen Pervez Musharraf's engagements with India during his reign in power in Pakistan : The Tribune India

Timeline of Gen Pervez Musharraf's engagements with India during his reign in power in Pakistan

He engaged with India on various crucial issues, including Jammu and Kashmir

Timeline of Gen Pervez Musharraf's engagements with India during his reign in power in Pakistan

In this Sunday, April 17, 2005 file photo, Pakistan’s then President Pervez Musharraf with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. Musharraf passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, due to prolonged illness. PTI Photo



PTI

Islamabad, February 5

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The four-star general, who ruled Pakistan in a dictator-style and passed away on Sunday at the age of 79, was born in Delhi. During his reign in power, he engaged with India on various crucial issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Below is a timeline of his engagements with India:    

  • August, 1943: Musharraf was born in 1943 in Delhi. His family moved to Pakistan after the partition in 1947.
  • June, 1964: Musharraf joined the Pakistan Military Academy.
  • October, 1999: Musharraf, the then Chief of Army Staff, leads a bloodless military coup, deposing the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and installing himself as the head of the government in the capacity of Chief Executive.
  • June, 2001: Musharraf declares himself as the president of Pakistan after the incumbent, Mohammad Rafiq Tarar, resigns.
  • July, 2001: Musharraf and the then Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee meet for a two-day summit in Agra. The summit collapses after two days, with both sides unable to reach an agreement on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • December 13, 2001: A terror attack on the Indian parliament left 14 people dead. India blames Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad for the attack.
  • The attack led to a massing of India's and Pakistan's militaries along the border and the Line of Control. The standoff only ended in October 2002.
  • March, 2002: Musharraf pledges that Pakistan will combat extremism on its own soil, but claims that the country has a right to Kashmir.
  • September, 2003: Musharraf calls for a ceasefire along the LoC during a UN General Assembly meeting and later India and Pakistan reach an agreement to cool tensions and cease hostilities across the border.
  • January, 2004: Vajpayee and Musharraf hold direct talks at the 12th SAARC summit in Islamabad, and the two countries' foreign secretaries meet later in the year.
  • This marked the beginning of the Composite Dialogue Process, in which bilateral meetings are held between officials at various levels of government (including foreign ministers, foreign secretaries, military officers, border security officials, anti-narcotics officials and nuclear experts).
  • November, 2004: On the eve of a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the new prime minister, Manmohan Singh, announced that India will be reducing its deployment of troops there.
  • September, 2006: Musharraf and Singh agree to set up an India-Pakistan institutional anti-terrorism mechanism.
  • November, 2006: Musharraf hailed former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni for his dynamic batting skills and long hair. Dhoni, then a young player, was part of the Indian cricket team that toured Pakistan for a series of One Day and Tests matches. Musharraf famously advised Dhoni to not have a haircut.  

#Dubai #Jammu #Kargil #Kashmir #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

2
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

3
Business

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

4
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

5
Nation

PM Modi to open India's biggest copter production unit tomorrow, HAL eyes Rs 4 lakh-crore business

6
Punjab

Punjab Government appoints 13 as Chairman to corporations, board, market committees

7
Nation

Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges

8
World

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

9
Nation

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on two-day Gujarat visit from Sunday

10
World

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...

Pervez Musharraf: The 4-star Pakistan General who seized power in a coup dies in exile

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

Make Nakodar encounter report public: Victims’ kin

Make 1986 Nakodar encounter report public: Victims' kin

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated