Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

Chandigarh, April 23
The first photo of celebrated Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi and fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande marriage earlier this week are out.
The wedding in Rajasthan was a private affair with family and close friends in attendance.
The photo was shared on Twitter by Vinod Jakhar, national secretary, National Students' Union of India (NSUI).
very happy marriage wishes— VINOD JAKHAR (@VinodJakharIN) April 22, 2022
@dabi_tina Ji pic.twitter.com/3WYIEqscUC
