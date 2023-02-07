Tipra Motha in secret pact with Oppn: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the Tipra Motha had a “secret understanding” with the Congress and the CPM, and that the newly formed regional party was “trying to bring back communist rule in Tripura by misleading indigenous people”.

Will rid tripura of misrule: CPM, Congress Agartala: Leaders of the CPM-led Left Front and the Congress on Monday said that despite differences on many issues, they had come together before the February 16 Assembly polls to rid the people of Tripura “of the menace of BJP’s barbarism, undemocratic activities and anti-people policies”. PTI

The Tipra Motha, headed by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, has decided to go solo in the February 16 Assembly elections but the party has not ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with any party that supports its Greater Tipraland statehood demand.

“Voting for the Tipra Motha means supporting the CPM, and supporting the Congress means voting for communists...giving mandate to the communists means bringing back the days of unrest,” Shah said while addressing a rally at Santirbazar area in south Tripura.

He noted, “You have seen the performance of the communists and the Congress... They have ruled the state for 50 years, yet there was no development. They never respected tribals, never thought about janjati (tribal) welfare.”

At another election rally at Khowai, Shah accused the CPM and the Congress of discarding Tripura and people’s interest by “indulging in scams”. “Corruption allegations cannot be levelled against the BJP-led government in Tripura,” he said, adding “communists are criminals and the Congress corrupt”.