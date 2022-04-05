‘Tired of waiting’, Ahmed Patel’s son ‘keeping options open’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Faisal Patel, the son of late Ahmed Patel, the powerful political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi for decades, on Tuesday threw a hint that he might be quitting the grand old party soon.

“Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open,” Faisal tweeted today amid speculation that he could switch over to AAP ahead of Gujarat elections later this year.

Faisal did not comment any further.

A few hours after his tweet, Faisal visited the former defence minister AK Antony whose son Anil later tweeted, “Good to meet Faisal today while he was calling on my household. A forever part of our family, with a storied Congress legacy, he’s surely going to remain so, and work on rebuilding Congress, and on the betterment of Gujarat and India.”