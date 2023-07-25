‘Tired’ pilot refuses to fly, 3 MPs among passengers stuck

New Delhi, July 24
Around 100 passengers, including three BJP MPs, were stranded at the Rajkot airport on Sunday night after they boarded an Air India flight to Delhi as the pilot refused to fly saying he was tired and his duty was over. The passengers waited for two hours before the flight was cancelled and alternative arrangements made for the passengers.
