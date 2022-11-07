Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

New Delhi, November 6

Tirupati’s world famous Lord Venkateswara temple’s net worth of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants ONGC and IOC.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, keeper of the temple dedicated to Tirupati’s presiding deity, for the first time since its founding in 1933 declared its net worth. Its assets include 10.25 tonnes of gold deposits in banks, 2.5 tonnes of gold jewellery, about Rs 16,000 crore of deposits in banks, and 960 properties across India. All these total to over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

At current trading price, the net worth of Tirupati temple is more than several blue-chip Indian firms, according to stock exchange data. Bengaluru-based Wipro had a market cap of Rs 2.14 lakh crore at close of trading on Friday, while UltraTech Cement had a market value of Rs 1.99 lakh crore.

The assets owned by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams include land parcels, buildings, cash and gold deposits in the banks. — PTI

