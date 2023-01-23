 TMC, BJP fight over Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's legacy on his birth anniversary : The Tribune India

Explainer

TMC, BJP fight over Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's legacy on his birth anniversary

At some point or the other, all parties have used Netaji's name and legacy to consolidate position among the Bengali middle class in his home state, Bengal

TMC, BJP fight over Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's legacy on his birth anniversary

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 23

Today is the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and as expected the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJP are again at loggerheads over his legacy and contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today named 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees to mark Parakaram Diwas, his birth anniversary.

Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is in Kolkata to pay tributes which, the TMC and Left parties claim, is keeping in mind the political gains for the BJP.

TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lined up several events on his 126th birth anniversary.

Netaji and BJP versus TMC

The pan-India popularity of Netaji, whose death and its circumstances continue to be debated, is also something no one can deny and which all parties, including those having a say in Bengal politics, have become increasingly possessive of.

Meanwhile, the BJP also claims that because of the Congress, Netaji was denied his rightful place in Indian history, which PM Modi and the RSS are trying to rectify.

This is also not the first time political outfits have engaged with Netaji.

At some point or the other, all parties have used his name and legacy to consolidate position among the Bengali middle class in his home state, Bengal.

The fight intensified after the BJP assumed power at the Centre and started increasing political footprint in the state—a Left and TMC bastion.   

In the run-up to the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP-led Centre announced that his birth anniversary would be observed as Parakaram Diwas.

The PM also attended an event to celebrate the day at the Victoria Memorial.

Last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cried foul over the decision to drop the state’s proposed Republic Day tableau to commemorate the contributions of Bose and his army.

Later in the year, the PM unveiled the statue of Bose at the India Gate.

Somewhere around 2015, the TMC government released 64 Netaji files held by the home department.

The next year, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre released 100 files on him.

Netaji vs RSS — ideology

TMC and Left leaders claim that the ideologies of Netaji and the RSS were poles apart. The RSS praised Syama Prasad Mookerjee, someone Netaji was against.

The BJP and the RSS claim that they are promoting all freedom fighters who did not get their due because of the Congress. Netaji is the hero of Bengalis and all Indians but because of the Congress’s attitude, his place in the Indian history was diluted, they say.

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy, however, says the Sangh differs from Netaji’s idea of India and also that the RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle in a “big way”.

While first president Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was a freedom fighter, after MS Golwalkar took over the stance differed. “Netaji stood for a secular India, which the RSS is not committed to,” he was quoted as saying.

TMC spokesperson Jai Prakash Majumdar was also quoted as saying that “Netaji never liked the ideology of the Sangh”.

“Everyone knows about the incident when Savarkar expressed a desire to meet Netaji in the jail, but Netaji refused,” he claimed.

Though according to RSS functionaries, it is “incorrect” to say that Bose was “critical of the RSS” as there is nothing to refer to that.

Highlighting Netaji’s relation with Hedgewar, they said that both believed that a disciplined organisation inspired by national ideology was the only way to India’s freedom and independence; one led the RSS and the other the Azad Hind Fauj.

 

Netaji’s daughter says ideology of Netaji and RSS totally different

Meanwhile, agencies quoted Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose-Pfaff saying that the RSS event was to “partially exploit” his legacy and that the RSS’ ideology and her father’s ideas of secularism and inclusiveness were “poles apart and do not coincide”.

“As far as ideology goes, Congress has a lot more in common with Netaji than any other party in the country. The BJP and RSS do not reflect the idea of respecting all religions as preached by Netaji, who was a devout Hindu but believed in respecting other faiths. He was in favour of a productive cooperation between members of different religions,” she said.

On whether Netaji was critical of the RSS, Bose-Pfaff said she does not have any quote to say that though he may have made critical statements about RSS members. “I know what his views are and about the RSS. The two value systems do not coincide. The RSS and Netaji’s ideology of secularism do not coincide with each other,” she said, according to agency reports. 

 

#BJP #Congress #narendra modi #Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose #west bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

6
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

7
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

8
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

9
Punjab

Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release on Republic Day

10
Punjab

In a first, Punjab Police get 2 women DGPs

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected