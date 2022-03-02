TMC inches towards massive victory in Bengal civic polls

Kolkata, March 2
Ruling Trinamool Congress inched towards a massive victory in the West Bengal civic elections, as it won 13 of the 107 municipalities and was leading in 40 other bodies, an SEC official said on Wednesday.
The ruling party in the state bagged Kanthi municipality, the bastion of Leader of Opposition and Nandigram's BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, while Hamro Party, a new entrant in hill politics, trounced TMC, GJM and BJP to win Darjeeling municipality.
The BJP, Left Front and the Congress are yet to win a civic body, although the parties have won a few wards in some towns.
"The TMC has already won 13 municipalities and is leading in 40 others," the State Election Commission (SEC) official said.
The party has bagged all civic bodies in Birbhum district, and five in Coochbehar, two in South 24 Parganas and one in Purba Medinipur.
Suvendu Adhikari and his family faced a massive setback as the TMC snatched Kanthi municipality, considered the Adhikari family's backyard for the last four decades.
Hamro Party (our party), a new outfit floated by Ajoy Edwards, a former GNLF leader and a popular restaurateur in Darjeeling, bagged the municipality in the hill town by defeating traditional powers Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, the BJP and TMC.
Elections were scheduled in 108 municipalities, but the TMC won Dinhata Municipality in Coochbehar district uncontested a few days back.
