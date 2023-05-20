TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before CBI amidst heavy security deployment

PTI

Kolkata, May 20

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the CBI at its Kolkata office on Saturday morning, where he had been called as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam.

Banerjee drove down to the CBI office at Nizam Palace amidst heavy security deployment in the area at around 10.58 am and went to meet the officers designated to probe the case.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the residence of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, considered to be close to the TMC top brass in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam, an official of the central agency said.

The raid was carried out at the Behala house of ‘Kalighat er Kaku' (Kalighat's uncle) as he is popularly known, the official said.

Bhadra had on March 15 appeared before the CBI for his alleged involvement in illegal appointments made in different state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the criminal aspect of the scam, the ED is looking into the money trail involved in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in schools.