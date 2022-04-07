TMC moves SC against extension to ED Director

Tribune News Service

new delhi, April 6

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale has moved the Supreme Court challenging the extension granted to Director of Enforcement Directorate Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

In his plea, Gokhale contended that the extension given to Mishra as the ED Director was invalid under the Central Vigilance Commission Act and went against the SC's September 2021 verdict on the issue. Meanwhile, the ED has summoned AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to appear before it on Friday for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with its probe into a case linked to alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's "Two leaves" symbol for the VK Sasikala faction. —