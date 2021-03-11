TMC office inaugurated in Guwahati

New Delhi, May 11
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati, besides taking part in a function in the city that saw a large number of workers of other regional and national parties join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Banerjee’s visit to Guwahati was part of the TMC’s plan to expand beyond West Bengal.
