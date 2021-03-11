TMC office inaugurated in Guwahati

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati, besides taking part in a function in the city that saw a large number of workers of other regional and national parties join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Banerjee’s visit to Guwahati was part of the TMC’s plan to expand beyond West Bengal.