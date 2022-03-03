TMC sweeps WB civic poll

New Delhi, March 2
The BJP’s downward slide in West Bengal has continued with the party drawing a nil in the polls held in 108 civic bodies of the state on Sunday.
The results announced on Wednesday showed the ruling TMC in the state as having secured majority in 102 of the 108 municipalities. In four municipalities there was a hung situation.
While the Left Front won one seat — Taherpur municipality in Nadia district — the newly formed Humro Party floated by restaurant owner Ajay Edwards secured majority in Darjeeling municipality.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people for giving her party the huge mandate. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations