TMC sweeps WB civic poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

The BJP’s downward slide in West Bengal has continued with the party drawing a nil in the polls held in 108 civic bodies of the state on Sunday.

The results announced on Wednesday showed the ruling TMC in the state as having secured majority in 102 of the 108 municipalities. In four municipalities there was a hung situation.

While the Left Front won one seat — Taherpur municipality in Nadia district — the newly formed Humro Party floated by restaurant owner Ajay Edwards secured majority in Darjeeling municipality.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people for giving her party the huge mandate. —