 TMC worker killed, several others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • TMC worker killed, several others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal

TMC worker killed, several others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal

Jiyarul Molla was shot dead in Phulmalancha area at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district

TMC worker killed, several others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Kolkata, July 2

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed and several other members of the ruling party and Opposition outfits were injured in clashes in panchayat poll-bound West Bengal, police said.

A TMC worker, identified as 52-year-old Jiyarul Molla, was shot dead in Phulmalancha area at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district late on Saturday night while he was returning home, a police officer said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A local Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader claimed that Molla, who was a close associate of TMC leader Amarul Laskar, was a victim of infighting within the ruling party.

Molla’s daughter Manwara, who is a TMC candidate in Kathalberia gram panchayat, also alleged that her father had complained to the police about frequent threats from a rival faction which asked him to quit politics but the law enforcers did not take any action.

“I am a first-time candidate. My candidature is not liked by another local faction in the party. I demand a high-level probe into the incident,” she told reporters.

Local TMC MLA Saokat Molla said the police should probe the matter and take prompt action against whoever is responsible.

With the fresh death, 10 people have been killed so far in West Bengal in poll-related violence since the filing of nominations for the rural elections began on June 9, according to police reports.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were injured in clashes between CPI(M) and ISF supporters on one side and those of the TMC on the other in Paschim Medinipur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Krishnapur area in Chandrakona in the morning after the TMC members tried to erect party flags, and faced resistance from opposition activists.

The 10 injured people, who belong to both camps, have been admitted to hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment, another police officer said, adding that their condition is stated to be stable.

A large contingent of police team has been deployed on the spot, he added.

The police did not mention the number of people detained or arrested after the clashes.

In another incident, Ibrahim Mollah, TMC candidate in Chaltaberia gram panchayat, was seriously injured when he was thrashed and stabbed allegedly by ISF activists while he was returning home in Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas on Sunday night after campaigning, police said.

TMC leader Saokat Molla alleged that ISF’s Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique was behind the attack as he wanted to unleash a “reign of terror” in the area.

Siddique, however, denied the charge, while counter-alleging that the TMC was threatening and intimidating ISF workers in villages.

“Villagers are rising against the atrocities and ‘bomb culture’ of the TMC and that is not being liked by the gang patronised by Shaukat Mollah. The ISF believes in peaceful movement by people, not violence,” he added.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

3
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

4
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

5
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

6
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

7
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Congress leader Partap Bajwa to clarify stand on Himachal’s ‘claim’ over Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up

88 people killed in accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra since December 2022: Official

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

88 people have been killed in accidents on the Expressway si...

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

DC seeks reports on the inspection of these firms from SDMs ...

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held