TMC's Mondal held in cattle smuggling case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The CBI today arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal from his residence at Bolpur in West Bengal for allegedly not cooperating in a probe into a cattle smuggling case.

Trinamool to protest ‘vendetta’ politics Kolkata: The TMC on Thursday questioned the “impartiality of the central agencies”. The party announced that it would hit the streets for the next two days against the vendetta politics pursued by the BJP. Senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said the TMC would not take any action against Mondal now and would wait for the law to take its own course. PTI

Officials said Mondal was arrested after an hour-long questioning by a CBI team that reached the TMC’s Birbhum district president’s house early on Thursday.

“The agency investigators have arrested him for not cooperating in the probe. We have found his direct involvement in the scam. We will question him today and take necessary action as per law,” said a senior official.

Later, in an official statement, a CBI spokesperson said, “The agency had on September 2, 2020, registered a case against four accused, including a BSF Commandant, three private persons, public servants and others, on the allegations of illegal cross-border trade of cattle. Searches were earlier conducted at various locations across the country linked to the accused. It was further alleged that the accused assisted and showed fictitious business activities to regularise the ill-gotten money.” The TMC leader was produced before a special local court, which remanded him to agency’s custody for 10 days.