To beat G7 price cap, Russia offers India oil at heavy discount

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 12

In response to the US asking India to participate in the plan of the G7 bloc to impose a price cap on Russian oil, Moscow has informed New Delhi about its counter-offer to provide a steady supply of crude at heavily discounted prices.

However, discounted Russian oil may face competition from ally Iran, which wants to resume oil exports to India with diplomatic sources here suggesting that the issue will be broached during a possible meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this week.

India has bought Russian oil cheaper than the prevailing market price but the discount has reduced over the months. While in May, Russian crude oil was discounted by $16 a barrel, it was $14 a barrel in June, $12 a barrel in July and $6 a barrel in August.

Russian oil has been facing aggressive pricing from Iraqi oil, which it had been replacing. It is learnt that in July, Iraqi oil was offered at $20 a barrel discount over the prevailing market prices as Baghdad sought to claw back into the Indian market. This led to Russia slipping from India’s second biggest supplier of oil in June to the third biggest in August after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. India, however, will remain interested in the offer for discounted Russian oil. It is not only cheaper but could be a steady source of supply, thus lessening India’s dependence on oil from West Asia.

The G7 bloc, which is determined to checkmate Russia in its war against Ukraine, has reportedly suggested two price caps. The crude oil cap will go into force from December 5, 2022, and the cap on refined products will be effective from February 5 next year.

India, feel US officials, can leverage the price cap to negotiate a lower price with Russia. “It is consistent with a price cap. We will not allow Russia to profit and get a war premium for invading Ukraine,” said US Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg. The G-7 plan is to cap the price of Russian oil between $40 and $60 a barrel. This will provide crude at reasonable prices as well as deny Russia profits to prop up its economy and further the war in Ukraine.

Iran a competitor

  • Russian oil may face competition from Iran, which wants to resume oil exports to India
  • Issue may be broached at a meeting between Iran Prez, PM Modi at SCO summit
  • India may go in for Russian offer, can lessen dependence on oil from West Asia

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

