Toddler among 3 killed as truck hits scooter in UP, drags it for 500 metres

Shahjahanpur, March 18
Three people, including a toddler, died when a truck hit the scooter they were riding and dragged the two-wheeler for almost 500 metres, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place near the Katra overbridge here on Friday night, they said.
Ramdeen (40), his sister-in-law Surja Devi (35) and three-year-old nephew, all residents of Lalpur village under Katra police station, were headed home when a truck rammed into their scooter from behind. The scooter got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 500 metres, said Superintendent of Police S Anand.
After reaching the spot, police personnel sent the three to a Bareilly hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.
The bodies had been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle.
