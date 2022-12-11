Toddler flung from cab in Palghar district, dies

Palghar, December 10
A 10-month-old girl died after she was flung from a cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district while her mother was allegedly molested on Saturday morning.
The woman too was pushed out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, said a police official. The woman, who was returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil in a cab, was allegedly molested by the cab driver and some co-passengers. When she resisted, they snatched her baby girl and flung her from the speeding cab. The child died on the spot. The woman has been hospitalised. A case has been registered.
