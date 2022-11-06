Top Army Commanders to discuss security challenges, warfare changes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

Top Commanders of the Indian Army are set to discuss the ‘transformation’ in warfare and how the force would be future-ready with progress on capability development and modernisation. The commanders are set to meet here from November 7 to 11.

During the course of the conference, top officers of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the force.

Discussions will be held on transformation towards a future-ready force and the Commanders will do a status check on capability development and modernisation.

Implementation of the new human resource management policy and future challenges in training will form part of the deliberations. In-depth discussions will be held on multiple agenda points suggested by Army Commanders.

Eminent subject experts will brief on “Contemporary India — China relations” and “Technological challenges for national security”.

Senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence will also participate in the five-day conference.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address and interact with the Army Commanders on November 10. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of Army.