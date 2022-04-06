Top court for NGT Benches in all states

New Delhi, April 5
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the provision for direct appeal to it against the orders passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), saying the Legislature has been “dumb” in doing so.
However, the apex court also said setting up the green tribunal’s benches in every state will encourage people to take up environmental issues. —
