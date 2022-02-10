Supreme Court gives pre-arrest bail to Mamata Banerjee's poll agent SK Supiyan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave anticipatory bail to TMC leader SK Supiyan, election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections.

He is accused of killing BJP worker Debabrata Maiti at Chillogram in Nandigram after the Assembly poll results were declared.

A Bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao — which had reserved its order on February 4 — however, imposed several conditions while granting anticipatory bail to Supiyan.

The CBI had said Supiyan had been running away from the probe in the murder case of a BJP worker being probed by it. The Central agency is probing the death of BJP worker Debabrata Maity, who was allegedly attacked in Nandigram. The high court had directed the CBI to investigate post-poll violence cases in the state.

