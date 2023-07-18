Top court grants bail to Ansari's son in property case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

The SC on Monday granted anticipatory bail to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar Ansari in an evacuee property case.

The term evacuee property is used to refer to a property left behind by people who migrated to Pakistan during Partition. A Bench also issued notice to the UP Government on his petition challenging the Allahabad High Court’s April 13 order dismissing his anticipatory bail. The HC also dismissed a petition filed by Mukhtar Ansari’s other son Abbas Ansari, seeking quashing of the chargesheet in the same case.

