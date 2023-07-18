Top court grants bail to Ansari's son in property case

New Delhi, July 17
The SC on Monday granted anticipatory bail to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar Ansari in an evacuee property case.
The term evacuee property is used to refer to a property left behind by people who migrated to Pakistan during Partition. A Bench also issued notice to the UP Government on his petition challenging the Allahabad High Court’s April 13 order dismissing his anticipatory bail. The HC also dismissed a petition filed by Mukhtar Ansari’s other son Abbas Ansari, seeking quashing of the chargesheet in the same case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers