Top court notifies Vacation Benches

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The Supreme Court has notified Vacation Benches that will hear cases during the six-week-long summer vacation commencing on May 22.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday nominated 14 Division Benches that will take up cases during the summer vacation between May 22 and July 2, an official notification issued by the top court stated.

“Under Rule 6 of Order II of the SC Rules, 2013, the CJI has been pleased to approve the sitting of the Vacation Benches to hear urgent matters,” it read.

“The Registry will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm for all officers and staff of the Registry except Group C (non-clerical) staff, whose case timings will be from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all days except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays when it shall remain closed,” the notification said.