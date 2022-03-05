Supreme Court stays High court order on citizens' right to feed stray dogs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Delhi High court verdict that said stray dogs have the right to food and citizens the right to feed them.

Acting on a petition filed by ‘Humane Foundation for People and Animals’ challenging the high court’s verdict, a Bench led by Justice Vineet Saran also issued notices to the Animal Welfare Board of India, the Delhi Government and others asking them to file their replies in six weeks.

“Meanwhile, operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” the top court ordered.

The petitioner contended that the high court’s order was contrary to an order passed by the SC in 2015 in which it had asked high courts not to pass any orders relating to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules 2001 pertaining to dogs.

The NGO expressed the apprehension that the high court’s directions could make the stray dog menace worse.

Laying down norms on feeding stray dogs, the HC had said last year that those exercising this right should take care and caution to ensure that it didn’t impinge on others’ rights and cause harassment or nuisance.

The HC had said it shall be the duty of RWA or Municipal Corporation and all government authorities to provide assistance and ensure that no hindrance was caused to the caregivers or feeders of community dogs.