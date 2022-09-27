Top court upholds quashing of case against Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi, September 26
The SC on Monday upheld the Gujarat HC’s order quashing a criminal case against actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly causing a stampede at the Vadodara railway station during the promotion of his film ‘Raees’ in 2017.
Khan and his production team were travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by train to promote the film in January 2017. When the train reached Vadodara, a crowd gathered at the station leading to the stampede. A Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi rejected the appeal filed by complainant Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki against the April 2022 verdict.
